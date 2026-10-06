Yogi Babu's next titled Singgaramm; film gets October release date

Yogi Babu's upcoming film with director KV Kathirvelu has been titled Singgaramm, announced the makers. The film has been confirmed to release on October 30.
While the complete details of the plot is yet to be revealed, the makers have described the film as a story of an ordinary man, who assumes courage against oppression and rewrites destiny.
AS Ramana Balaji and Padmavathy Gandhi have produced the upcoming film under the Raack Productions banner.
The cast for Singgaramm also includes Vela Ramamoorthy, Badava Gopi, Java Sundaresan, Sendrayan, KM Ganeshkar, and Sabbita Roi, among others.
Sam CS has composed music for the film, which features lyrics by Viveka. The crew of the film includes director of photography Prasanna S Kumar, editor Lawrence Kishore, art director Gururaj, and stunt choreographer Phantom Pradeep.
Beyond Singgaramm, Yogi Babu also has Kaagangal, Arjunan Per Paththu, Lollipop Sports Academy, Golden Bhagyam, an untitled film with Jai and Priyanka Mohan, the Saiju Kurup-starrer Harivarasanam, and another film directed by R Kishore Kumar in the lead, in the pipeline. He will also be featured alongside Rajinikanth in Jailer 2, which will open in theatres on October 15.