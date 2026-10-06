Yogi Babu's next titled Singgaramm; film gets October release date

Beyond Singgaramm, Yogi Babu also has Kaagangal, Arjunan Per Paththu, Lollipop Sports Academy, Golden Bhagyam, an untitled film with Jai and Priyanka Mohan, the Saiju Kurup-starrer Harivarasanam, and another film directed by R Kishore Kumar in the lead, in the pipeline. He will also be featured alongside Rajinikanth in Jailer 2, which will open in theatres on October 15.