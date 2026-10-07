Emily Blunt, Benicio del Toro, Josh Brolin onboard Sicario 3

Yellowstone-fame Taylor Sheridan wrote Sicario (2015) which was directed by Denis Villeneuve. The film followed an FBI agent, Kate Mercer (Emily Blunt), who is recruited by CIA officer Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) for an operation against the drug cartels, which also includes the mysterious assassin Alejandro Gillick (Benicio del Toro). The story then continued with Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018) which followed Gillick and Graver inciting a war between the cartels in response to a bombing.