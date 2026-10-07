Emily Blunt, Benicio del Toro, Josh Brolin onboard Sicario 3

Emily Blunt, Benicio del Toro, and Josh Brolin are confirmed to return to the third instalment of the Sicario franchise, Sicario 3. While Blunt is returning from Sicario (2015), del Toro and Brolin appeared together in Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018).
Padraic McKinley, who made his directorial debut with the Ethan Hawke-Russell Crowe led The Weight, is directing Sicario 3, reported Deadline. McKinley directs the film from a script by Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight.
Yellowstone-fame Taylor Sheridan wrote Sicario (2015) which was directed by Denis Villeneuve. The film followed an FBI agent, Kate Mercer (Emily Blunt), who is recruited by CIA officer Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) for an operation against the drug cartels, which also includes the mysterious assassin Alejandro Gillick (Benicio del Toro). The story then continued with Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018) which followed Gillick and Graver inciting a war between the cartels in response to a bombing.
Blunt will be seen next in John Krasinski's A Quiet Place Part 3, alongside Cillian Murphy. Brolin will appear in the survival thriller Whalefall, which is set to release on October 16. Meanwhile, del Toro will star in Apple TV's Protective Custody, alongside Ben Stiller.