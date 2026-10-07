Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Part II hits another delay as Matt Reeves steps away

Robert Pattinson’s return as Gotham’s Dark Knight has hit another pause, adding another unexpected turn to the long journey of The Batman Part II. The sequel had only recently entered production after years of delays, with Matt Reeves back at the helm.
The filmmaker, who directed and co-wrote the 2022 film, has been overseeing the sequel’s shoot in London. Pattinson is returning as Bruce Wayne, alongside Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as the Penguin and Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon.
Production on The Batman Part II has now been temporarily halted after Reeves stepped away to focus on a family matter. Warner Bros. and DC Studios confirmed the pause in a statement, adding that Reeves has the studio’s “full support” and that they look forward to continuing work on the film soon.
The latest interruption comes after the film has already gone through several changes to its release schedule. Originally slated for October 2025, the sequel was subsequently moved to October 2027 and was pushed again earlier this year. It is currently scheduled to hit theatres on February 18, 2028, though it is not yet clear whether the latest production pause will affect that date.
The sequel has also expanded its cast with Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Brian Tyree Henry, Jayme Lawson, Charles Dance, Gil Perez-Abraham and Sebastian Koch joining the returning actors. Pattinson has previously described the film as a “real left turn” from its predecessor while retaining elements of the first film’s atmosphere.
The Batman, released in 2022, grossed more than $770 million worldwide and also spawned the HBO series The Penguin, which connects to the world of Reeves’ Batman films. The sequel is expected to continue that version of Gotham, with further details about its plot being kept under wraps.