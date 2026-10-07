Sylvester Stallone’s Tulsa King renewed for Season 5, but there’s major change

Sylvester Stallone’s Dwight Manfredi may have started his second innings in Oklahoma, but the mobster’s story is now headed back towards the city he once called home. The crime drama, Tulsa King, has continued to expand the world around its protagonist, with the upcoming fourth season set to push Dwight into another difficult phase as he attempts to protect the empire he has built.
The series, created by Taylor Sheridan, began with Dwight, a New York mobster, being released from prison after serving 25 years and being sent to Tulsa to establish a criminal operation. Over the course of its run, his growing empire has repeatedly brought him into conflict with both local rivals and his old Mafia connections in New York.
Now, Paramount+ has renewed Tulsa King for a fifth season, even before Season 4 premieres. The fifth season will take the story in a new direction, with production moving from Atlanta to New York as Dwight returns to his Mafia roots. Production on the new season has already begun.
The renewal also comes with some changes to the cast. Stallone will return as Dwight, while his daughter Scarlet Rose Stallone, who plays Spencer, has been promoted to a series regular. Erik Palladino, Glenn Fleshler, Anthony Skordi and Nickola Shreli are also joining the fifth season as series regulars.
A premiere date for Season 5 is yet to be announced. Before that, Tulsa King Season 4 is set to premiere on Paramount+ on October 16, with Dwight facing new enemies and attempting to legitimise his growing empire while dealing with a personal loss.