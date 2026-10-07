Cinema Without Borders: Conspiracy Theory - The Assassin(s)

It is for an on-duty police superintendent Park Cheol-gu (Yoo Hai-jin) who is also a witness to the assassination attempt, a veteran editor Kim Jae-hwan (Park Hae-il) and his young colleague, reporter Han Young-il, (Lee Min-ho) to try and arrive at the heart of darkness by piecing together the many pieces of the puzzle. Was the assassin alone or was he aided by another man? How did his gun have five bullets while the actual shots fired were six? Why had security rules been changed for the day? Their probe is like peeling one layer after another with the aim of arriving at the kernel. Through his characters Hur Jin-ho suggests, insinuates and inquires but leaves things open-ended for the audience to arrive at its own conclusion. Was it a cover up or was it not? Either way there's no denying the state coercion and its control of information.