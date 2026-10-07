A dialogue writer cannot operate in a bubble: Kraanthi

A dialogue writer in commercial cinema is often expected to serve the gallery with rhyming punches and hero elevations. Kraanthi Kumar, however, sees the craft through a different lens. Having worked on ten feature films, including Vinay Rajkumar’s Andondittu Kaala, Prem’s high-octane period actioner KD - The Devil, the dark thriller Rakkasapuradhol, and the upcoming Srinivas Raju directorial Brindavihari, starring Golden Star Ganesh, Kraanthi believes writing isn't just about delivering lines but about thinking alongside the director.
Produced by Samruddhi Manjunath under the KVC Productions banner (presented by Virat Sai Creations), the film stars Devika Bhat, Malvika Sharma, Manju Pavagada, and Rangayana Raghu. On the technical front, the romantic entertainer features a musical score by Hesham Abdul Wahab and cinematography by Venkat Prasad. The film is gearing up to hit screens on October 16.
"If all had gone well, my debut as dialogue writer would have started with My Name is Kirataka, which had Yash playing the lead. But it did not take off. I began my journey with Andondittu Kaala, which was a pure family subject," says Kraanthi, adding, "From there, my path took me into mass cinema with KD - The Devil and then into dark spaces with Rakkasapuradhol. I have also worked on the out-and-out comedy Django Krishnamurthy. KD gave me a strong footing in the industry, but getting boxed in is an everyday risk. People label you really fast. If you write a mass film, they bring you only rowdy scripts. If you write comedy, they assume you cannot handle drama. A writer has every shade of emotion inside. You simply need filmmakers who let you bring them out."
That emotional range is what drew him to Brindavihari, which features Ganesh in the role of Madhava. Collaborating with fellow dialogue writer Vijay Eshwar and newcomer Gautam, Kraanthi says the story is anchored completely in love. "Director Srinivas Raju sir etched the character of Madhava with immense clarity. Madhava is someone who breathes affection. His warmth is not limited to romantic moments. He speaks with genuine affection to the village postman, the tailor, and daily wage workers. He does not hurt a soul; he exists purely for love, and the dialogue organically surrounds this character."
Writing for Ganesh, an actor known for his effortless dialogue delivery, proved rewarding for Kraanthi. "Ganesh sir never demands manufactured build-up dialogues. If a scene gives weight to another actor, he happily steps aside to let them own that space. When a lead actor leaves ego off the set, the writing flows naturally. You are writing for what the scene calls for, not to flatter someone," says the writer, who reiterates the importance of character dynamics to get the best lines for the film. "Whether it is Ganesh sir, Dhruva Sarja sir, or Raj B Shetty sir, they share valuable inputs with me. But our focus is always to avoid familiar mannerisms. If you give the audience the same lines they have already heard, they disengage. You must build a character they haven't seen that actor play before."
Kraanthi points out that a dialogue writer cannot operate in a bubble. "At the end of the day, I have to think like a director," he insists. "If you think strictly like a dialogue writer, you are merely waiting to drop a punchline. But when you look at the whole film, you understand whether a scene needs spoken words at all, or if silence and the background score can do the heavy lifting."