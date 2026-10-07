A dialogue writer cannot operate in a bubble: Kraanthi

"If all had gone well, my debut as dialogue writer would have started with My Name is Kirataka, which had Yash playing the lead. But it did not take off. I began my journey with Andondittu Kaala, which was a pure family subject," says Kraanthi, adding, "From there, my path took me into mass cinema with KD - The Devil and then into dark spaces with Rakkasapuradhol. I have also worked on the out-and-out comedy Django Krishnamurthy. KD gave me a strong footing in the industry, but getting boxed in is an everyday risk. People label you really fast. If you write a mass film, they bring you only rowdy scripts. If you write comedy, they assume you cannot handle drama. A writer has every shade of emotion inside. You simply need filmmakers who let you bring them out."



That emotional range is what drew him to Brindavihari, which features Ganesh in the role of Madhava. Collaborating with fellow dialogue writer Vijay Eshwar and newcomer Gautam, Kraanthi says the story is anchored completely in love. "Director Srinivas Raju sir etched the character of Madhava with immense clarity. Madhava is someone who breathes affection. His warmth is not limited to romantic moments. He speaks with genuine affection to the village postman, the tailor, and daily wage workers. He does not hurt a soul; he exists purely for love, and the dialogue organically surrounds this character."



