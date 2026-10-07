Dhruva Sarja's Chemistry will have no loud heroism: Vishal Atreya





Dhruva Sarja is set to break away from his usual high-voltage mass-hero persona for an out-and-out romantic drama titled Chemistry. Vishal Atreya, who made his directorial debut with Tatsama Tadbhava, will helm this film. The first glimpse, revealed on the actor’s birthday, frames the crux of the narrative through a distinctive voiceover: “Prathiyondhu relationship-alloo love madokko, hate madokko, fight madokko, care madokko, breakup aagokko, and also patch up aagokko bekaagirodhe... Chemistry” (In every relationship, to love, to hate, to fight, to care, to break up, and also to patch up, what is truly needed is... Chemistry).



Discussing the thought behind the title, Vishal explains, “Chemistry is a word we casually use in day-to-day life, but it goes beyond simple attraction. Whatever cannot be explained between two people is chemistry, and that’s what makes this narrative work.”