Dhruva Sarja's Chemistry will have no loud heroism: Vishal Atreya

Dhruva Sarja is set to break away from his usual high-voltage mass-hero persona for an out-and-out romantic drama titled Chemistry. Vishal Atreya, who made his directorial debut with Tatsama Tadbhava, will helm this film. The first glimpse, revealed on the actor’s birthday, frames the crux of the narrative through a distinctive voiceover: “Prathiyondhu relationship-alloo love madokko, hate madokko, fight madokko, care madokko, breakup aagokko, and also patch up aagokko bekaagirodhe... Chemistry” (In every relationship, to love, to hate, to fight, to care, to break up, and also to patch up, what is truly needed is... Chemistry).
Discussing the thought behind the title, Vishal explains, “Chemistry is a word we casually use in day-to-day life, but it goes beyond simple attraction. Whatever cannot be explained between two people is chemistry, and that’s what makes this narrative work.”
Steering clear of mass elevations and high-octane action tropes, the film places the actor in a softer, relatable light. "There are no elevation scenes or loud heroism here," Vishal notes. "It is an out-and-out soft narrative that brings out his warm side, completely blending him into the story rather than placing him above it."
To suit the visual language of a rom-com, Dhruva will undergo a noticeable makeover, dropping weight to carry a leaner, younger look that complements the genre.
While Dhruva is in the lead, the film will mark the return of Nabha Natesh to Kannada, and the makers are currently finalising the rest of the cast. Chemistry will have music by V Harikrishna and cinematography by Vaidy.
Backed by People Media Factory, Vishal says the film remains rooted in local sensibilities. "The emotional core of the film is universal, but it is 100 per cent a Kannada film made strictly with our audience and sensibilities in mind."
With the script locked, Chemistry is slated to go on floors this year.