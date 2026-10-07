We intend to win over the family audience once again with Vasudaiva Kutumbakam: Nanda Sudhir

Opening up about the film, the filmmaker emphasised that the aim is to win back family audiences with a grounded approach. "The intention is to win over the family audience once again," Nanda reveals. "We want to make a wholesome family drama with Dhruva that has plenty of entertainment, evocative of Mukunda Murari, Ranna, Adhyaksha, and Victory. It will feature hilarious comedy, memorable songs, and a purely native touch. This is not a pan-India spectacle; it is a pakka, rooted Kannada cinema made with Kannada technicians, prominent local actors, leading ladies, and seasoned comedians."



Audiences can also anticipate a makeover for Dhruva Sarja, moving far away from his familiar aggressive avatars and loud commercial tropes. "There will be no excessive shouting, no heavy CG work, and no focus on bodybuilding. We want to present Dhruva as a truly handsome, charming boy on screen. In fact, he won't even have to take his shirt off for mass sequences," Nanda asserted, keeping the focus entirely on storytelling, natural performance, and heartfelt emotions.



