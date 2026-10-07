We intend to win over the family audience once again with Vasudaiva Kutumbakam: Nanda Sudhir

It has become an unspoken birthday ritual for Dhruva Sarja: it rains during the occasion, and yet his fans brave the weather to meet him in person. "Every single year, it rains without fail. Braving this downpour, my VIPs—my fans—stand here to shower their blessings. There is no greater joy," said Dhruva, whose upcoming film choices hint at a decisive shift towards romance and family dramas.
Director Nanda Sudhir is reuniting with Dhruva Sarja for Vasudaiva Kutumbakam. Produced by Harish Peddi under the Myrah Creations banner and co-produced by BS Sudhindra, the project brings together an experienced crew with music by V Harikrishna, cinematography by Sathya Hegde, and editing by Deepu S Kumar.
Opening up about the film, the filmmaker emphasised that the aim is to win back family audiences with a grounded approach. "The intention is to win over the family audience once again," Nanda reveals. "We want to make a wholesome family drama with Dhruva that has plenty of entertainment, evocative of Mukunda Murari, Ranna, Adhyaksha, and Victory. It will feature hilarious comedy, memorable songs, and a purely native touch. This is not a pan-India spectacle; it is a pakka, rooted Kannada cinema made with Kannada technicians, prominent local actors, leading ladies, and seasoned comedians."
Audiences can also anticipate a makeover for Dhruva Sarja, moving far away from his familiar aggressive avatars and loud commercial tropes. "There will be no excessive shouting, no heavy CG work, and no focus on bodybuilding. We want to present Dhruva as a truly handsome, charming boy on screen. In fact, he won't even have to take his shirt off for mass sequences," Nanda asserted, keeping the focus entirely on storytelling, natural performance, and heartfelt emotions.
For Nanda Sudhir, this collaboration is not just another big-ticket venture, but also personal and introspective. "I have seen ups and downs in my career and acknowledged my mistakes. I travelled, learned new perspectives, and refined my craft. Through sheer hard work and determination, I have worked around myself and come back stronger. I believe my effort deserves this new beginning, and I am putting my heart and soul into making a film that will connect with the audience," signs off Nanda Sudhir.