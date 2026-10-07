Anusree, Kalabhavan Shajohn’s Pulpally Express goes on floors

The Anusree-Kalabhavan Shajohn-starrer Pulpally Express commenced shooting in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, following a traditional pooja ceremony attended by the film’s cast and crew. Billed as a thriller set against a police backdrop, it is written and directed by Shebi Chowghat, who previously helmed films such as Gangs of Sukumara Kurup, Kaakkippada and Tourist Home.
Anusree plays a sub-inspector in Pulpally Express, which also stars Vishnu Agasthya, Irshad, Alencier Ley Lopez, Jaffer Idukki, Sujith Shankar, Balaji Sharma, Sabumon, Vineeth Thattil David, Steve Mankidy, Abu Salim, Parvathy Krishna, Sangeetha, Malikappuram-fame Devananda, Sreelakshmi, Sreelatha Namboothiri, Dr Arya and Sminu Sijo.
The film, set to be shot entirely in Thiruvananthapuram over a 30-day schedule, has cinematography by Rajeesh Raman, editing by Sobin Soman and music by Vivek Krishna, with Jain George penning the additional dialogues. It is produced by Sony Mankidy under his namesake banner.
Anusree’s upcoming slate also includes the Joemon Jyothir-starrer Prempaatta, directed by Aamir Pallikkal of Ayisha and ED - Extra Decent fame.
Kalabhavan Shajohn was last seen in Ottam Thullal, directed by G Marthandan.