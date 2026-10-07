Anusree, Kalabhavan Shajohn’s Pulpally Express goes on floors

The Anusree-Kalabhavan Shajohn-starrer Pulpally Express commenced shooting in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, following a traditional pooja ceremony attended by the film’s cast and crew. Billed as a thriller set against a police backdrop, it is written and directed by Shebi Chowghat, who previously helmed films such as Gangs of Sukumara Kurup, Kaakkippada and Tourist Home.