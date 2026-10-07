Khalifa on OTT: When and where to watch Prithviraj Sukumaran-Mohanlal’s action drama

Khalifa is produced by Jinu V Abraham under his namesake banner, with cinematography by Jomon T John, editing by Chaman Chakko and music by Jakes Bejoy. An excerpt from the CE review of the film reads, “Khalifa needed more than slick staging and Prithviraj's screen presence to become the film it wanted to be. It looks ambitious, plays confident and occasionally delivers, but underneath all that polish is a rather routine action drama.”