Khalifa on OTT: When and where to watch Prithviraj Sukumaran-Mohanlal’s action drama

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Khalifa is set to begin streaming on Prime Video, Lionsgate Play, Manorama MAX, Starzplay, Simply South and Aha from October 9, the makers announced through social media.
Directed by Vysakh and scripted by Jinu V Abraham, the film follows Aamir Ali (Prithviraj), who becomes entangled in his family's long-standing involvement in the gold-smuggling trade. It also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Shammy Thilakan, Renji Panicker, Sanju Sivram, Malvika Sharma and Mohini.
Khalifa hit theatres on August 20 as an Onam release and opened to mixed reviews. The film marks Vysakh's reunion with Prithviraj after Pokkiri Raja. Mohanlal makes a brief appearance as Aamir's grandfather, Mambarakkal Ahmed Ali, towards the end. The character is set to take centre stage in the sequel Khalifa 2 - The Legacy, which will also feature Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas and Soubin Shahir.
Khalifa is produced by Jinu V Abraham under his namesake banner, with cinematography by Jomon T John, editing by Chaman Chakko and music by Jakes Bejoy. An excerpt from the CE review of the film reads, “Khalifa needed more than slick staging and Prithviraj's screen presence to become the film it wanted to be. It looks ambitious, plays confident and occasionally delivers, but underneath all that polish is a rather routine action drama.”