Sibiraj turns producer in his next

Actor Sibiraj is donning the producer's hat with his next feature. The film, tentatively titled Production No. 1, is backed by Sibi's banner UnderDog Films. He is producing it along with his wife, Revathi Sibiraj. With this move, Sibiraj is mapping his career.
Filmmaker Eashvar Karthic, who has previously directed Zebra, is helming the untitled film. The film had starred Satyadev, Dhananjaya and Priya Bhavani Shankar. Eashvar made his directorial debut with Penguin (2020), led by Keerthy Suresh.
The film's genre, plotline, star cast, and crew are expected to be revealed by the team in the coming days. Sibiraj's last appearance was in the 2025 thriller Ten Hours, opposite Gajaraj, Aadukalam Murugadoss, Dileepan and Saravana Subbiah.
Sibi has been taking a slow and steady approach with his acting career, as after three releases in 2022 -- Ranga, Maayon and Vattam -- he timed his next release, Ten Hours, three years later.