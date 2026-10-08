BLR Airport’s marquee karaoke talent hunt takes over city bars & elite clubs

Most people who step up to take the mic at karaoke events and croon classic hits, do it just for the pure joy of singing, for cheers from their friends and maybe to make a few heads turn at the bar. But one of the city’s favourite pastimes is getting a competitive edge with KroaKING 3.0. “It’s something that anybody can participate in, whether you’re an amateur or a professional. If you like to sing, just come!” says musician and founder of the event, Carlton Braganza.

KroaKING 3.0 is a revival of a popular Sunday night event Braganza used to host at his now-closed property, Opus, almost 10 years ago. In the last two years, the event has taken on a new form with the The Quad by BLR, Terminal 1, BLR Airport, serving as the venue for the finals, right opposite its Arrivals area.

Over the years, some surprising acts have emerged from the space, shares Braganza. “The first year, a very talented 12-year-old girl won the prize, and last year, Shayaan, who is now a member of Outstation, made it to the finals. We have students, tech people, and this year, a 75-year-old man signed up. It’s just your singing, your performance and your voice that will take you through,” says Braganza.

Judges in the past have included prominent voices from the city’s music community, including Vasundhara Das, Nikhil Chinapa, Sheridan Brass, Venky (of the band Sanam), Barry (The Boss) and Madhuri Braganza.