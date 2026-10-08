BLR Airport’s marquee karaoke talent hunt takes over city bars & elite clubs

Most people who step up to take the mic at karaoke events and croon classic hits, do it just for the pure joy of singing, for cheers from their friends and maybe to make a few heads turn at the bar. But one of the city’s favourite pastimes is getting a competitive edge with KroaKING 3.0. “It’s something that anybody can participate in, whether you’re an amateur or a professional. If you like to sing, just come!” says musician and founder of the event, Carlton Braganza.
KroaKING 3.0 is a revival of a popular Sunday night event Braganza used to host at his now-closed property, Opus, almost 10 years ago. In the last two years, the event has taken on a new form with the The Quad by BLR, Terminal 1, BLR Airport, serving as the venue for the finals, right opposite its Arrivals area.
Over the years, some surprising acts have emerged from the space, shares Braganza. “The first year, a very talented 12-year-old girl won the prize, and last year, Shayaan, who is now a member of Outstation, made it to the finals. We have students, tech people, and this year, a 75-year-old man signed up. It’s just your singing, your performance and your voice that will take you through,” says Braganza.
Judges in the past have included prominent voices from the city’s music community, including Vasundhara Das, Nikhil Chinapa, Sheridan Brass, Venky (of the band Sanam), Barry (The Boss) and Madhuri Braganza.
This year, the stage will be for the taking at some of Bengaluru’s most elite clubs. “We are taking it across the city this time to some of the places known for their karaoke nights as well as to Bangalore Club and Catholic Club,” says Braganza.
This edition is focused on English music, following last year’s Bollywood theme, and the plan is to alternate the two each year. For those looking to sign up, the process is simple, explains Braganza, “You can register online by sending us a small video clip, we shortlist people who then sing at the various venues. From that, we’ll pick two winners per venue, who make it to the finale.”
While the shot at winning a Rs 3 lakh purse shared among the top 3 winners and recording a commemorative CD featuring a song each, is enticing, people are drawn to the event for more than that, says Braganza, “People meet like-minded singers here, I know people who have found each other here and are making music together now. There are also talent agencies that have found singers here. It’s a great platform!”
(The preliminary stages will take place till October 17 across venues in Bengaluru, with the finale on October 23)