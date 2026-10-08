Aasha on OTT: When and where to watch Urvashi and Joju George's psychological drama

The Urvashi-Joju George starrer Aasha is set to make its digital premiere on ZEE5 on October 16, the streamer announced on Wednesday. Directed by debutant Safar Sanal, the psychological drama hit theatres on September 11 and received generally positive reviews, with Urvashi’s nuanced performance in the titular role emerging as one of its major highlights.
Scripted jointly by Sanal, Joju and Ramesh Girija, the film centres on Aasha (Urvashi), a strong-willed mother of two whose anger, overprotectiveness, possessiveness and wounded pride gradually set off a complicated chain of events. Joju plays Jeemon, while Aishwarya Lekshmi plays Aasha’s daughter Anagha, whose relationship with her mother becomes an important part of the narrative. The film also stars Vijayaraghavan, Ajayan Adat and Joy Mathew in supporting roles.
On the technical front, Aasha has cinematography by Madhu Neelakandan, editing by Shan Mohammed and music by Govind Vasantha. The film is produced by Vinayaka Ajith under the banner of Ajith Vinayaka Films.
An excerpt from the CE review of the film reads, "While Aasha doesn't always examine its psychological ideas with the same level of clarity, it is still worthwhile as a character study and serves as another example of Urvashi's rare ability to make complex women feel completely and messily human."