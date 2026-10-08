Entertainment

First look of Manju Warrier-Mukesh-JP Thuminad starrer Happiloop unveiled

Details about the Manju Warrier-Mukesh-JP Thuminad starrer Happiloop's plot and release plans are yet to be disclosed
Poster of Manju Warrier-Mukesh-JP Thuminad’s Happiloop
Poster of Manju Warrier-Mukesh-JP Thuminad’s Happiloop
CE Features
Updated on
1 min read

The first look of Manju Warrier's Happiloop, co-starring Mukesh and Kannada actor-director JP Thuminad of Su From So fame in lead, was unveiled by the makers on Wednesday through social media.

The poster presents the cast in a playful family setting. Manju is seen seated comfortably with her eyes closed and a smile on her face as she listens to music through her headphones, leaning against Thuminad’s shoulder. Mukesh and the other cast members surround them in quirky poses, giving the poster a warm and easygoing family-gathering vibe.

Directed by Anand Menen, Happiloop also stars Madhu Warrier, Anu, VK Prakash, Nishanth Sagar, Neeraja Rajendran and Athira Rajeev in prominent roles. The screenplay is penned by Ashiq Aimar, who previously worked on Madhuram and Kerala Crime Files Season 1. Anand has previously helmed Gauthamante Radham and Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys.

Happiloop has Gautham Sankar wielding the camera, while Kannan Mohan handles the editing. Electronic Kili and Parvatish Pradeep have composed the music, with the latter also scoring the background music. The film is produced by Bineesh Chandra under the banner of Movie Bucket. Details about its plot and release plans are yet to be disclosed.

Manju Warrier
Mukesh
JP Thuminad
Happiloop

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