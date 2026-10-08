Pulimurugan producer Tomichan Mulakuppadam to revive Joshiy’s shelved film Anna after Bethlehem Kudumba Unit buzz

“I am happy to share that I have acquired the rights to Anna, a film that began in the 1990s but remained incomplete due to various reasons,” Tomichan wrote. He added that the intention is to take the story and memories associated with the original film to a new generation through new writers. “A new beginning for a film that came to a halt halfway three decades ago,” he wrote, adding that he will announce further details, including the director and cast, later.