Mamitha Baiju-Sangeeth Prathap's Hello Dear gets release date

Hello Dear, an upcoming rom-com headlined by Mamitha Baiju and Sangeeth Prathap, will hit screens on January 29, 2027. The makers announced the release date on Friday with a poster featuring a lighthearted moment between the two leads.
Hello Dear marks the directorial debut of actor-writer Dinoy Paulose. He is noted for co-writing the 2019 blockbuster Thanneer Mathan Dinangal, besides scripting and headlining Pathrosinte Padappukal and Visudha Mejo.
Hello Dear is produced by Ashiq Usman, with director Arun D Jose serving as co-producer. The film has cinematography by Akhil George, editing by Chaman Chakko and music by Govind Vasantha.
Mamitha, on a red-hot run with the consecutive blockbusters, Vishwanath & Sons and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, also has two Tamil films coming up. She is headlining Irandu Vaanam, a romantic fantasy with Vishnu Vishaal, and the tentatively titled PRS 01, produced by her Dude co-star Pradeep Ranganathan.
Sangeeth, last seen in It’s A Medical Miracle, his first outing as a lead actor, is next headlining Athiran director Vivek's upcoming mystery thriller, alongside Anna Ben.