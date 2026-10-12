The Furious star to headline US crime thriller

Actor Xie Miao, who most recently led The Furious, is set to lead an English-language action crime thriller. This film is also expected to follow in the footsteps of The Furious with realistic martial arts.
Set in the US, the upcoming film will be produced by Peter Luo, Wei Junzi, and Wayne Wei Jiang. The Beijing-born Xie stepped into films as a junior artist while also winning multiple titles for Wushu. Notably, his break came in playing the son of Jet Li in The New Legend of Shaolin (1994) and My Father Is a Hero (1995). The Eye for an Eye franchise put Xie on the map as a lead star.
Speaking on casting Xie, producer Wei calls him a "powerful and distinctive action star." He also added that as The Furious showcased Xie's appeal in "hard-hitting action," the new film will give his character "more room" and broaden the story's scope.
The 2025 film, The Furious, got a wider international release, including India, this year. The hit action film stars Xie Miao as Wang Wei, a mute tradesman and single parent. As his daughter goes missing, Wang sets out to destroy the child trafficking ring.