The Furious star to headline US crime thriller

Set in the US, the upcoming film will be produced by Peter Luo, Wei Junzi, and Wayne Wei Jiang. The Beijing-born Xie stepped into films as a junior artist while also winning multiple titles for Wushu. Notably, his break came in playing the son of Jet Li in The New Legend of Shaolin (1994) and My Father Is a Hero (1995). The Eye for an Eye franchise put Xie on the map as a lead star.