Ganesh's Brinda Vihari backs out of October race; set for November release

"We had no problem going against big films from Chennai or Hyderabad," Manjunath said to reporters in Hubballi. "That didn't bother us. But Premada Oorali is our own Kannada film. Newcomers made it with everything they had, and people are actually going to theaters to watch it. Our industry has had very few hits this year. If we release our film on 1,300 screens right now, their theaters will get taken away. That is just not right."