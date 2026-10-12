I always had equal love for acting and direction: Shoonya

For Shoonya, playing the lead was an artistic necessity. "I always had equal love for acting and directing, just like my inspiration, Shankar Nag," he explains. "As directors, we often surrender to our actors. But with certain stories, the only way to protect the vision is to become the hero yourself, and this is an attempt towards that."

Behind the scenes stands producer-actor Mukhi Raghunathan, who brings 34 years of creative experience collaborating with legends like Girish Karnad, Kamal Haasan, and the late Puneeth Rajkumar. Mukhi heads five design and animation firms today, crediting his grit to early setbacks, including failing his Class 12 exams five times. His guiding rule for the project was simple: "Attention is the currency of great cinema."

