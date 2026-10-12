Naguge Vadhu Bekaagide locks release date

Explaining the premise, director RK pointed out the evolving demands set by prospective brides and their families. He noted that common stipulations often include the groom holding a secure government job, possessing independent property or a Bengaluru apartment, and having no elderly dependents, in addition to a distinct preference for households without a mother-in-law. Rooted in real incidents he closely tracked, the film was shot in Bengaluru, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Maddur, and Ramanagara.