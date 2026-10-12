Naguge Vadhu Bekaagide locks release date

The social drama Naguge Vadhu Bekaagide, which satirises the uphill battle faced by bachelors searching for suitable brides, is slated for a theatrical release on October 23. Written and directed by RK under the Sri Guru Raghavendra Kannada Cinemas banner, the narrative mirrors an increasingly common reality across urban and rural Karnataka: the growing delay in marriages spurred by heightened expectations and stringent preconditions.
Explaining the premise, director RK pointed out the evolving demands set by prospective brides and their families. He noted that common stipulations often include the groom holding a secure government job, possessing independent property or a Bengaluru apartment, and having no elderly dependents, in addition to a distinct preference for households without a mother-in-law. Rooted in real incidents he closely tracked, the film was shot in Bengaluru, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Maddur, and Ramanagara.
Dattu Poojari headlines the film as the central character, Nagu. Sharing insights on his role, the actor mentioned that despite being married in real life, he stepped into the shoes of an earnest bachelor navigating the matrimonial maze because the relatability of the subject instantly struck a chord.
The ensemble cast includes Sonika Somanna, Chitral Rangaswamy, Apoorvashree, Rekha Das, and ‘Bow Bow Biryani’ Jayaram, alongside Sharath, Ravi, and Puneeth, all of whom have essayed characters tied to the matchmaking chaos.
With the trailer and tracks already released and drawing a favourable response, the team is wrapping up promotional rounds ahead of the release. Music director Sri Suresh has composed the songs and background score, setting the tone for this situational family drama aimed at both urban and rural audiences,