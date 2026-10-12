Srinidhi Bengaluru turns actor for Harshit Rangaswamy's Mr Lucky

Some filmmakers enjoy stepping in front of the camera, and director Srinidhi Bengaluru is no exception. Known for helming acclaimed projects like Blink and Video, the director will now showcase his acting chops in a key role in Harshit Rangaswamy’s directorial debut, Mr Lucky.
Billed as a fantasy thriller, the film marks a departure from standard genre tropes, combining creative ambition with independent filmmaking sensibilities. Srinidhi Bengaluru joins an ensemble cast led by Ram Tej, alongside Raya, Riti Shetty, and Aishwarya Devaraj Shetty in pivotal roles.
The makers have officially locked the theatrical release date, and Mr Lucky is slated to hit theaters on October 30.
On the technical front, Sagar N handles cinematography, while Prasanna Kumar MS composes the musical score. With the release date locked, further details on Srinidhi Bengaluru’s character and promotional assets are expected to be unveiled shortly.