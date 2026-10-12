Thapaswini Poonacha to star opposite Gurunandan in Mr Jack

Director Sumanth Gowda’s upcoming comedy entertainer Mr Jack is backed by actor Gurunandan's Mandimane Talkies. Gurunandan, who built a loyal following with his breakout comic turn in First Rank Raju, is also headlining the project. Sharing screen space with him is Thapaswini Poonacha, riding high on the widespread success of her recent release, Premada Oorali. This marks their first on-screen collaboration.
The makers initiated musical promotions during Ganesha Chaturthi with the launch of the first single, which earned a warm response from listeners. Capitalizing on the festive window of Nadahabba Dasara, the team will unveil its second single on October 19. Penned by lyricist Pramod Maravanthe, the track features vocals by Jaskaran Singh, and music by Kiran Ravindranath.
The ensemble cast features experienced comedy and character artistes, including Mithra, Gopalakrishna Deshpande, Aravind, Dharmanna Kadur, and Sushmitha Jaggappa. On the technical side, Shivasena handles cinematography, and Vijay Raj handles editing.