Thapaswini Poonacha to star opposite Gurunandan in Mr Jack

The makers initiated musical promotions during Ganesha Chaturthi with the launch of the first single, which earned a warm response from listeners. Capitalizing on the festive window of Nadahabba Dasara, the team will unveil its second single on October 19. Penned by lyricist Pramod Maravanthe, the track features vocals by Jaskaran Singh, and music by Kiran Ravindranath.

