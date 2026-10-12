Soundararaja on Dorothy: I completely trusted Karthik Subbaraj's vision

Elaborating on his earlier point, Soundararaja also responds to some criticisms on how and why Dorothy (Keerthy Suresh), who was otherwise emotionally intelligent and well-informed, gets married to a misogynist brute like the one he played. "Maari is not the worst person in the household. Again, that is not to say he is an innocuous soul. His problems are that he cannot resist his father and elder brother's toxic nature enough, and he keeps drinking and gets into trouble. But he is well-dressed and scoffs at his brother occasionally when he bad-mouths women, even Dorothy. Though I still don't know why Dorothy married Maari, she may have found something redemptive in him," he says, as he opens up that he was confident about Karthik Subbaraj and did not ask him about anything more than he needed to know. "I have known Karthik since 2008. He is a dear friend and family member. Though I had a lot of questions about the film, he made sure I knew enough to perform well. With every scene, I asked him to give me more to perform."