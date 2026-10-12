Appa Kutty, starring Vijay Antony, gets new release date

Vijay Antony's eponymous production banner announced on Saturday that the actor's upcoming film Appa Kutty will release on November 06, instead of the previously announced October 16. Also set to hit theatres on the same Deepavali date is Scene, starring Suriya and directed by Jithu Madhavan of Aavesham fame. Written and directed by Mu Maran, Appa Kutty also stars Jana Nayagan child artist Lithanya Sivabalan and Preethi Asrani in important roles. While the makers have not revealed a specific reason for the postponement of its release, it is worth noting that Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 is set to hit theatres on October 15, a day before the Vijay Antony starrer's previously scheduled date.
Appa Kutty's cast also includes Bagavathi Perumal, Muthukumar, Jenson Dhivakar, Aruvi Madhan, Sreeja Ravi, Chithra Lakshmanan, Muruganantham, Munnar Ramesh, Praveena, Haripriya Isai, Kumar Natarajan, Lizzie Antony, Vijayan, Haripriya and Haritha.
The family drama with action explores the unbreakable bond and unconditional affection between a father (Vijay Antony) and his child (Lithanya). The makers describe it as "a heartwarming festive treat" with "an emotionally engaging storyline" that offers a combination of "gripping action," family emotions and "wholesome entertainment."
According to an IANS report, the film also has elements of a thriller. In fact, when Vijay Antony Film Corporation dropped one of its posters recently, they hinted at the film's thriller element with a caption that reads, "The calmest person is never really the calmest."
The film is also expected to release in Telugu with the title Nanna Kutty. It has dialogues written by Mu Maran alongside Puthiya Parithi. Besides acting in the film, Vijay Antony also doubles up as its composer, editor and producer. The film's technical team includes cinematographer Rajeev Rajendran, art director A Raja, and stunt choreographer Rajasekar as well.
Production on the film has been wrapped, and the makers look forward to an extensive promotional campaign in advance of its Deepavali release.