Appa Kutty, starring Vijay Antony, gets new release date

Vijay Antony's eponymous production banner announced on Saturday that the actor's upcoming film Appa Kutty will release on November 06, instead of the previously announced October 16. Also set to hit theatres on the same Deepavali date is Scene, starring Suriya and directed by Jithu Madhavan of Aavesham fame. Written and directed by Mu Maran, Appa Kutty also stars Jana Nayagan child artist Lithanya Sivabalan and Preethi Asrani in important roles. While the makers have not revealed a specific reason for the postponement of its release, it is worth noting that Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 is set to hit theatres on October 15, a day before the Vijay Antony starrer's previously scheduled date.