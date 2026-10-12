Irandu Vaanam, starring Vishnu Vishal and Mamitha Baiju, postponed

Over the last few days, there has been some speculation on the internet regarding the postponement of the release of Irandu Vaanam, directed by Ram Kumar and starring Vishnu Vishal and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles. On Saturday, producer Sathya Jyothi Films confirmed the rumour with an official statement, clarifying that the film has been moved from its October 23 release. In the statement, the production banner shared that the decision has been made "with the aim of bringing the film to the widest possible audience and ensuring the best theatrical experience."
Saying that they are exploring "a more favourable release date" for the film, the makers added that they would announce the new date in the near future. "Some journeys are worth waiting for. And when the time is right, Irandu Vaanam will light up the skies," the producer concluded.
Produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan and presented by TG Thyagarajan, Irandu Vaanam brings Vishnu Vishal and Ram Kumar back together following collaborations on Mundasupatti (2014) and Ratsasan (2018), which recently marked its eighth release anniversary.
Following Vishnu and Mamitha's characters, the love story promises to present an engaging blend of romance, emotions, and fantasy. Sathya Jyothi Films has described it as a story that looks at "love in its most purest, intense form."
The film's technical team includes music director Dhibu Ninan Thomas, director of photography Dinesh K Babu, art director A Gopi Anand, editor San Lokesh, and action choreographer Vicky. It has been shot in picturesque locations, including Kodaikanal.
While the makers are yet to mention the specific reason for Irandu Vaanam's postponement, it is worth noting that the coming few days will see the release of some major titles in Tamil, including Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 and Suriya's Scene. Even the Dhanush-Mammootty starrer Om has been postponed November 20 to avoid a box office clash with the Jailer sequel.