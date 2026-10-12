Irandu Vaanam, starring Vishnu Vishal and Mamitha Baiju, postponed

Over the last few days, there has been some speculation on the internet regarding the postponement of the release of Irandu Vaanam, directed by Ram Kumar and starring Vishnu Vishal and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles. On Saturday, producer Sathya Jyothi Films confirmed the rumour with an official statement, clarifying that the film has been moved from its October 23 release. In the statement, the production banner shared that the decision has been made "with the aim of bringing the film to the widest possible audience and ensuring the best theatrical experience."