Kalaiyarasan-Anandhi's Titanic gets release date

The makers of Titanic, has announced that the film is set to release on October 16. The film stars Kalaiyarasan and Anandhi in the lead.
Written and directed M Janakiraman, the film began production in 2016 and was set to release in May 6, 2022. But it was later postponed to July 18, 2025. Now the film is finally set to open in theatres this week. CV Kumar has produced the film under the Thirukumaran Entertainment banner.
The cast of the film includes Kaali Venkat, Madhumitha, Ashna Zaveri, Ragav Vijay, Chetan, and Devadarshini. Actress Gayathrie has a cameo appearance in the film.
Music for Titanic is composed by Nivas K Prasanna. The rest of crew includes Ballu as the director of photography, Radhakrishnan Dhanapal as the editor, Ram Prasad as the art director, Ignatious Aswin as the stunt choreographer and Sandy as the choreographer.
Beyond Titanic, Kalaiyarasan will next be seen in Pa Ranjith's Vettuvam. Meanwhile Anandhi