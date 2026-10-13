Vidyut Jammwal: Hollywood sets are more disciplined than those back home

The issue is that most filmmakers who make action films in India, they have seen international films and they think ki ‘aise karwa lenge’ (We will do it this way). I am not saying it is always the case, but it is better for a director of an action film to have worked in action in some capacity. Like how the director of John Wick has worked as a stuntman on The Matrix films. So, a person with such a background will always perform better.