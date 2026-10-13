Sunny Deol’s next solo film Suryaa: Ant se Aarambh Tak gets a release date

Sunny Deol who has had 3 major films this year, is gearing up for his next solo release, now titled Suryaa: Ant se Aarambh Tak. The first look of the film was unveiled on Monday, with the makers also announcing a release date.
The Sunny Deol starrer will arrive in theatres on November 20 this year. The first look of Suryaa, a motion poster, features Sunny striking a brooding pose as he smokes a cigarette. The film, that promises to be a heavy action-thriller, also stars Ravi Kishan and Pragya Jaiswal. The tagline reads, “Torn between the past and present, he uncovers the truth.”
M Padmakumar helms direction for the film that is being produced by Deepak Mukut, Hemmant Mukut, and Lokesh Mukut. The ensemble cast also includes Tonusree C, Manish Wadhwa, Virti Vaghani, Jisshu Sengupta, Khaled Siddiqui and Rohhit Tiwari.
In the technical crew, Suryaa has cinematographer Santosh Thundiyil and editor Ballu Ssaluja among others.
Sunny Deol’s other upcoming projects include an untitled project with Excel Entertainment-Balaji Ganesh, and Gabru. Gabru was even tentatively scheduled for a release this year, but the makers haven’t shared
Meanwhile, Sunny will also make a brief appearance in Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, the first instalment of the two-part film series that will release on November 5.