Sunny Deol’s next solo film Suryaa: Ant se Aarambh Tak gets a release date

The Sunny Deol starrer will arrive in theatres on November 20 this year. The first look of Suryaa, a motion poster, features Sunny striking a brooding pose as he smokes a cigarette. The film, that promises to be a heavy action-thriller, also stars Ravi Kishan and Pragya Jaiswal. The tagline reads, “Torn between the past and present, he uncovers the truth.”