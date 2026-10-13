Bollywood producer Mahaveer Jain teams up with Simple Suni for Lambodhara 2.0

Simple Suni, the director of films like Simple Agi Ondh Love Story, Chamak, Ondhu Sarala Prema Kathe among other films is turning the page to high-concept sci-fi with his upcoming social thriller, Lambodhara 2.0. In an interesting cross-industry move, prominent Hindi film producer Mahaveer Jain has partnered with the team to present the film on a massive pan-India scale, slating a simultaneous theatrical release in Kannada and Hindi. The film blends science, suspense, and lively comedy to tackle digital addiction, social media validation, and the elusive hunt for genuine entertainement.
Another highlight of Lambodhara 2.0 is JIA, a real humanoid robot created by Bengaluru-based Machani Robotics, marking a historic first for Indian cinema by taking on a major on-screen role. The film revolves around a high-stakes "Happiness Challenge" that rewards participants while quietly controlling their feelings. It asks a direct question: does tech bring true joy, or are we giving away our free will?
When Suni presented the concept, visual execution, and robotic integration to Mahaveer Jain, the seasoned producer immediately saw its universal resonance and pushed for a nationwide Hindi rollout. Lead actor Anil Shetty makes his silver screen debut while also serving as the writer and producer under his MASS Production banner. The dynamic cast includes Hindi cinema actor Kunal Kapoor, Saachi Bindra, Meghana Gaonkar, and Mack D'Souza in key roles, backed by Santhosh Rai Pathaje’s cinematography and Veer Samarth’s musical score.
Mahaveer Jain Films, known for backing Hindi films like Uunchai, Ram Setu, and Good Luck Jerry, and currently developing major ventures like Sooraj Barjatya's next and Kartik Aaryan’s Naagzilla, marks its grand entry into the regional space with this collaboration. Lambodhara 2.0 is set to hit theaters nationwide on November 20.