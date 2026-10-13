Bollywood producer Mahaveer Jain teams up with Simple Suni for Lambodhara 2.0

Simple Suni, the director of films like Simple Agi Ondh Love Story, Chamak, Ondhu Sarala Prema Kathe among other films is turning the page to high-concept sci-fi with his upcoming social thriller, Lambodhara 2.0. In an interesting cross-industry move, prominent Hindi film producer Mahaveer Jain has partnered with the team to present the film on a massive pan-India scale, slating a simultaneous theatrical release in Kannada and Hindi. The film blends science, suspense, and lively comedy to tackle digital addiction, social media validation, and the elusive hunt for genuine entertainement.