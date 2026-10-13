Devendra Medara Metla: Audiences see their own households reflected in Premada Oorali

With Premada Oorali running to packed single screens and multiplexes across Karnataka, expanding to neighbouring states, and crossing the 50-crore gross mark in 18 days, there was a buzz about the digital premiere, as well. But Devendra remains firm on protecting its theatrical footprint. “We mounted this for the big screen. Our tagline read, ‘Welcome to the land of love,’ and we showcased the lush Hassan landscapes, beautifully shot by DOP Rajkanth SK, a rich score, and a communal spirit. The actors put their heart into the film, while Harshith Prabhu gave his best at the edit desk,” he asserts, concluding, “When families arrive at single screens on tractors to celebrate our film, why rush to OTT? Cinema belongs in theatres first, and we will honour that till the very last viewer walks in.”