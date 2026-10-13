Rudhirvana gears up for November release 

MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar officially unveiled the release date poster for Rudhirvana, an upcoming folk-horror film slated for a theatrical release on November 27. The project is directed by Agni Narasimha, and produced by Anupam K George and Pradeep Malhar. It features an ensemble lead by Paavana Gowda, Bala Rajwadi, Krishna Hebbale, and Priya Shatamarshan.
Rooted in regional mythos and spiritual traditions, Rudhirvana centres on an ancient clash between Goddess Chamundeshwari and demonic entities, exploring the balance between divine power and humanity’s ties to nature.
The poster highlights Goddess Chamundeshwari’s dual manifestations as protector and destroyer. Apart from typical supernatural themes, the film uses ecological horror to examine deforestation and environmental damage caused by human greed. By linking modern exploitation with folklore, it traces the conflict between rapid industrial growth and the natural world.
Before securing its commercial release date, Rudhirvana was selected for the Gala Premieres section at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, where it stood as the sole Kannada film in that category.
The makers noted that Wadiyar’s public support provides vital encouragement to homegrown independent cinema and regional storytellers tackling original subjects.