Rudhirvana gears up for November release 



Rooted in regional mythos and spiritual traditions, Rudhirvana centres on an ancient clash between Goddess Chamundeshwari and demonic entities, exploring the balance between divine power and humanity’s ties to nature.

The poster highlights Goddess Chamundeshwari’s dual manifestations as protector and destroyer. Apart from typical supernatural themes, the film uses ecological horror to examine deforestation and environmental damage caused by human greed. By linking modern exploitation with folklore, it traces the conflict between rapid industrial growth and the natural world.