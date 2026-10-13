Roshan Mathew to headline Jeo Baby’s Human, title poster unveiled

Speaking to us exclusively about the new film, Jeo said, “Human is basically a thriller, which will be shot across Kerala, Tamil Nadu and some North Indian locations.” Roshan plays the protagonist, while Prasanth Alexander, Chinnu Chandni, Noorin Shereef and Sarath Sabha are also part of the cast. The title poster features a handgun, SIM cards and a colourful mask against a wooden backdrop, hinting at a crime-driven narrative. Further details about the film's plot remain under wraps.