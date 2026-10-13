Roshan Mathew to headline Jeo Baby’s Human, title poster unveiled

Roshan Mathew’s upcoming film Human, written and directed by Jeo Baby, is set to commence shooting on Monday. The makers launched the project in Kochi on Sunday, along with its title poster. Jeo is best known for helming acclaimed dramas such as Nimisha Sajayan-Suraj Venjaramoodu's The Great Indian Kitchen and the Mammootty-Jyothika starrer Kaathal - The Core.
Speaking to us exclusively about the new film, Jeo said, “Human is basically a thriller, which will be shot across Kerala, Tamil Nadu and some North Indian locations.” Roshan plays the protagonist, while Prasanth Alexander, Chinnu Chandni, Noorin Shereef and Sarath Sabha are also part of the cast. The title poster features a handgun, SIM cards and a colourful mask against a wooden backdrop, hinting at a crime-driven narrative. Further details about the film's plot remain under wraps.
On the technical front, Human reunites Jeo with his regular collaborators like cinematographer Salu K Thomas, editor Francies Louis and composer Mathews Pulickan. Produced by Sanju Unnithan under the banner of Spire Productions, the film is slated for release in 2027.
Roshan, who was last seen in M Padmakumar's crime drama Uyir, also has acclaimed filmmaker Don Palathara's Ekadesham as part of his upcoming slate.
Jeo’s last directorial Ebb, featuring the filmmaker himself in the lead alongside All We Imagine As Light actor Divya Prabha and Jithin Puthenchery, premiered at the 30th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) in 2025.