Vaazha 2 director Savin SA to make acting debut as lead; here’s what we know

Written and directed by debutant Libeesh Pereekkad, the yet-to-be-titled film also features Kasaba director Nithin Renji Panicker in a lead role. The supporting cast includes Dharmajan Bolgatty, Bibin George, Vinayak, Poli Sarath and Ancy Charles, among others. Sam CS has been roped in as the music director, while further details about the film’s technical crew, genre and plot are yet to be announced. The project is produced by Venu Gopalakrishnan under the banner of Bloom International.