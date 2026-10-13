Vaazha 2 director Savin SA to make acting debut as lead; here’s what we know

Filmmaker Savin SA, who made an impressive directorial debut earlier this year with Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros, is set to make his acting debut as a lead with an upcoming film. The makers will unveil its title and motion poster at an event in Kochi on October 12.
Written and directed by debutant Libeesh Pereekkad, the yet-to-be-titled film also features Kasaba director Nithin Renji Panicker in a lead role. The supporting cast includes Dharmajan Bolgatty, Bibin George, Vinayak, Poli Sarath and Ancy Charles, among others. Sam CS has been roped in as the music director, while further details about the film’s technical crew, genre and plot are yet to be announced. The project is produced by Venu Gopalakrishnan under the banner of Bloom International.
Savin’s Vaazha 2, the second instalment in the franchise backed by filmmaker Vipin Das, emerged as one of Malayalam cinema’s biggest hits. Like Anand Menen’s 2024 coming-of-age drama Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys, the sequel, too, was led by popular social media content creators Hashir, Alan bin Siraj, Vinayak and Ajin.