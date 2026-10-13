Dr Biju’s next India-PNG collaboration, Mussau: The First Song, goes on floors

According to the makers, Mussau is based on the life of one of the first Indigenous Seventh-day Adventist missionaries from Mussau Island and explores faith, identity and reconciliation against the backdrop of a major social transformation in the South Pacific. The film features an entirely Indigenous cast from Mussau Island, with every performer making their screen debut. It will also incorporate endangered Indigenous languages, including Mussau, Emirau and Agarabi, alongside Tok Pisin and English, while drawing on the region’s cultural traditions and oral histories.