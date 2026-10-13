Shoot commences for Hansal Mehta-Bipasha Basu thriller series 

Hansal Mehta, who is currently busy with Arjun Rampal-starrer Billionaire, has another project in association with Prime Video in making. The untitled series, which stars Bipasha Basu and Sunny Kaushal in lead cast, went on floors on Monday.
Set in a small, nondescript town on the verge of becoming the heroin capital of the continent, the series follows an incorruptible cop (Sunny Kaushal) who finds himself battling powerful forces both within and outside the system while struggling to protect his integrity and humanity.
Written by Kashyap Kapoor and Raghav Raj Kakker, the series stars Vishal Jethwa and Shivangi Khedkar in the primary cast. More details about the cast and primary technical team are to be announced.
The show is produced by Prabhleen Sandhu under the banner of Almighty Motion Pictures Productions. "With immense happiness and a heart full of gratitude, we are delighted to share that we have begun filming another beautiful cinematic journey with a story that is truly special and very close to our hearts. A story yet to be titled, but a dream already taking shape with a magnificent team!," the production banner captioned the announcement post.
The Hansal Mehta directed series marks a major comeback for Bipasha after nearly 6 years — her last project was the OTT series Dangerous.