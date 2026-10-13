Entertainment

Arya 40 titled Hello Kadhal

Hello Kadhal stars Nikhila Vimal and Vaishnavi Chaitanya, opposite Arya
A glimpse from Hello Kadhal title teaser; Hello Kadhal's first look poster
A glimpse from Hello Kadhal title teaser; Hello Kadhal's first look poster
Cinema Express Desk
Updated on
1 min read

Actor Arya is set to return to the rom-com genre with his 40th film as a lead, now titled Hello Kadhal. The upcoming film is directed by Nikhil Muraly, who has previously helmed Pranaya Vilasam (2023), starring Arjun Ashokan, Mamitha Baiju and Anaswara Rajan. The film is set for a theatrical release on December 4.

Hello Kadhal, also releasing in Telugu as Hello Prema, and credits filmmaker Halitha Shameem with additional screenplay and Tamil dialogues. Nikhil has reunited with his Pranaya Vilasam writers Sunu AV and Jyothish M. The film stars Nikhila Vimal and Vaishnavi Chaitanya opposite Arya.

Arya 40 wraps production; GV Prakash engages in banter with the cast

The film’s technical crew comprises composer GV Prakash Kumar, who has worked with Arya in Madrasapattinam and Raja Rani, cinematographer Jeeva Sankar, editor Binu Nepolean, and stunt choreographer Stunt Silva.

Hello Kadhal is produced by The Show People banner and Silver Grain Pictures banner.

Arya had two releases this year: Mr X and Ananthan Kaadu. He will next be seen in Pa Ranjith's Vettuvam.

Arya
Hello Kadhal

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The New Indian Express
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