Mandaadi-fame Suhas, DC star Sanjana AK to star in Hide and Silk

Suhas, who made his Tamil debut with Mandaadi, and DC-fame Sanjana AK have been announced to star in a new film titled Hide and Silk. A promotional video for the film was released by actors Soori and Varun Tej, online, alongside the announcement of the title.
Hide and Silk is written and directed by Rajendra Bala, who is making his directorial debut with the upcoming film. The director previously worked as an associate to Karthik Subbaraj. Hide and Silk will be backed by Kaarthekeyan Santhanam under the Stone Bench Films banner, along with Vartika Jain who is producing under the Misrilall Pictures.
The promotional video hints at the film's story revolving around a weaver (Suhas), whose belief that every saree he weaves has been destined for a woman. This leads him to cross paths with a woman (Sanjana AK), who has a starkly different worldview than the weaver. The story hints at the pair navigating through their beliefs and romance.
The cast of the film also includes Tanikella Bharani, Karunakaran, and Nandu.
Amrit Ramnath is composing music for Hide and Silk, which features lyrics by Mohan Rajan. The crew also includes cinematographer Karthik Palani, editor Shafique Mohamed Ali, production designer Suresh Selvarajan, and stunt choreographer Jashuva.
Hide and Silk will release simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu.