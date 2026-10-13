Mysskin-Vijay Sethupathi's Train gets December release date

Mysskin's upcoming directorial Train has been announced to release theatrically on December 4. Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan lead the cast of the upcoming film.
Train was first announced in November 2023 and subsequently went on floors in December 2023. It was then rumoured to have release in 2025, while there wasn't any official confirmation from the makers. Kalaipuli S Thanu is backing Train under his V Creations banner. Apart from writing and directing, Mysskin is also debuting as a composer for the upcoming film.
The cast of the film also includes Nasser, Yugi Sethu, Narain, KS Ravikumar, Sampath Raj, Kalaiyarasan, Ira Dayanand, Ajay Ratnam, Vincent Ashokan, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Thrigun Arun, Ganesh Venkatraman, Preethy Karan, Singampuli, Suresh Chandra Menon, Shaji, Selvaah Chandrasekhar, GR Aathithyaa, Rohan, Kaniha, Janany, Diya Sharma, and Komagan.
Train's crew inlcudes cinematographer Fowzia Fathima, editor Sri Watson, art director Mohana Mahendran, and stunt choreographer Ramkumar.
Also, Mysskin will star alongside Keerthy Suresh in Sathyavan Savithiri, which opens in theatres on November 20. Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi also has Thiagarajan Kumararaja's Pocket Novel, Mani Ratnam's Inji Vellam, and Puri Jagannadh's Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road, in the pipeline.