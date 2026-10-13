Sai Abhyankkar onboard Sivakarthikeyan's SK27

The makers of Sivakarthikeyan's 27th film as a lead has announced that composer Sai Abhyankkar is onboard the film's crew. The film, tentatively titled SK27, is written and directed by Parking-fame Ramkumar Balakrishnan.
While the upcoming film will be Sai Abhyankkar's first collaboration with Sivakarthikeyan as a composer, he previously sang for 'Salambala' from Madharaasi's soundtrack, which was composed by Anirudh. SK27 is produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan under the Sathya Jyothi Films banner, with TG Thyagarajan presenting the film.
Kayadu Lohar stars alongside Sivakarthikeyan in the upcoming film, making it her first collaboration with the actor.
The crew of SK27 includes cinematographer Om Prakash, editor R Kalaivanan, and art director A Rajesh.
SK27 is Ramkumar Balakrishnan's sophomore directorial. For his debut film Parking (2023), he received the National Film Award for Best Screenplay. The film itself won the National Film Award for Best Tamil Feature Film, while MS Bhaskar won in the Best Supporting Actor category.
Sai Abhyankkar's latest release as a composer was the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Baththa. He also has the Dhanush led Om, Bakkiyaraj Kannan's Benz, the Karthi-starrer Marshal, and Atlee-Allu Arjun's Raaka, in the pipeline.
Beyond SK27, Sivakarthikeyan also has Thaai Kizhavi-fame Sivakumar Murugesan's Seyon, in the cards. Meanwhile, Kayadu Lohar is currently working on Mari Selvaraj's Manjanathi, and will also star alongside Suriya in TJ Gnanvel's Suriya 48.