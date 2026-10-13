Sai Abhyankkar onboard Sivakarthikeyan's SK27

While the upcoming film will be Sai Abhyankkar's first collaboration with Sivakarthikeyan as a composer, he previously sang for 'Salambala' from Madharaasi's soundtrack, which was composed by Anirudh. SK27 is produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan under the Sathya Jyothi Films banner, with TG Thyagarajan presenting the film.