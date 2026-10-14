Mike Flanagan: We see ourselves in Carrie and her tormentors

A story doesn't cross decades without finding consistent cultural resonance. According to Mike Flanagan, the relatability of Carrie is reflective of a sad reality. "We are talking about a story that is about bullying and cruelty and that kind of social tragedy is just as relevant today or even more relevant today than it was back then," he says. Much like the story, the act of bullying, the central topic of the story, has itself evolved over the years. "So much of the bullying has moved online, hasn't it? It is easier to bully people and be far more effective in bullying people when you are not face to face anymore. You can torment them virtually," says Flanagan, while Summer H Howell, who plays Carrie White in the series, adds, "It’s really rough growing up as a kid now, going to school, not fitting in, trying to figure yourself out but feeling like you need to constantly be online and creating a persona. It is also easier to get bullied because it can follow you home. Kids aren’t taught to put their phones down." The actor emphatically points out how a major part of growing up involves experiencing the freedom to make mistakes and grow as a person, which has been snatched away in the era of social media. The writer-director points out how even a horror mastermind like Stephen King couldn't have dreamt up the kind of cruelty that kids have to deal with due to bullying. He says, "As bullying has changed and our understanding of it has changed, it has provided all sorts of new torments for Carrie White to deal with, the kind of which even Stephen King could have never imagined.”