Rain Spencer joins The Maid of Orleans

Rain Spencer is the new addition to the star cast of The Maid of Orleans, starring Maude Apatow and Mike Faist. Sarah Elizabeth Mintz is writing and directing the new film. Spencer is reuniting with Mintz after Good Girl Jane (2022). Rounding out the cast are Amira Casar and Stefar Crepon.
The film, which is expected to be Mintz's follow-up to Good Girl Jane, was announced a week ago. With the shoot underway in Paris, the film follows a young woman who navigates her new job assisting a talented, yet complicated filmmaker who is working on a French film on Joan of Arc.
Mintz is also producing the film along with Shuli Harel and Jeff David. Speaking about the star cast, Mintz said that it is a "great gift" to work with artists she admires and she completely trusts them.
Spencer, whose Iconoclast premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival early this year, recently completed filming her lead role in Anne Hathaway-produced Little Five, opposite Ariana Greenblatt and David Oyelowo. She will reprise Taylor Jewel from The Summer I Turned Pretty series (2022-2025) in The Summer I Turned Pretty movie.