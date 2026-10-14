Anupam Kher joins Ramayana cast, to lend his voice to this mythical figure in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer

As Ramayana: Rise of a Legend nears its worldwide release, the makers are slowly propelling the promotional activities. A few days ago, the team unveiled new posters for two of its cast members Lara Dutta and Sheeba Chadha, who play Kaikeyi and Manthara, respectively. On Tuesday, the team shared another major cast update, introducing Anupam Kher’s role in the film.
As per a new social media post, Anupam Kher has been signed to lend his voice to Jatayu, the mythical bird figure in the film that helps Lord Rama trace Sita after she gets kidnapped by King Ravana. The post read, "When evil took flight, courage rose to meet it. He fought not for victory, but for what was right. Jatayu. The Wings of Dharma. Anupam Kher as Jatayu in Ramayana.” The makers also confirmed that the advance bookings for Ramayana will commence in 8 days, on Wednesday, October 21.
It is to be noted that on Sunday, the Ramayana team also confirmed that their film will now arrive worldwide on November 5, 3 days ahead of Diwali. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana boasts a massive ensemble cast.
Besides featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash in the lead roles, the film features prominent names like Ravie Dubey, Vivek Oberoi, Rakul Preet Singh, and Arun Govil. All these actors also featured in the official trailer of the film which was unveiled in late July.
While Sunny Deol was not a part of the trailer, his character will reportedly be making an appearance in the climax of the film, which is the first instalment of the two-part franchise.
The second part of Ramayana is tentatively slated for Diwali 2027 release, as of now.