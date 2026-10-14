Naaku Tanthi is not another 'female-centric' label

"All four of us come from short filmmaking, where we spent nearly eight years taking small, persistent steps," explained director Preetham Shivakumar. "We all had full-length scripts ready, but finding backers in this market takes years. Instead of waiting around, we asked: why not combine our craft into one single theatrical film? It functioned almost like our own film school: when one directed, the other three worked on set as assistant directors, managing production, sets, and logistics."