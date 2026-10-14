Aditya Shashikumar's Raashi locks release date

Aditya Shashikumar, son of veteran actor Shashikumar, is set to return to the big screen with Raashi, scheduled to hit theatres on November 13. Directed by Vijay Palegar and produced by Akhilesh M under the Dhuvan Films banner, the film has completed its shoot and post-production, locking its release date for mid-November.
Taking a cue from the recent Kannada sensation, Premada Oorali, which succeeded by connecting directly with local audiences through grassroots road tours, the makers of Raashi have launched a state-wide promotional drive. The campaign officially kicked off at the Sri Kalikamba temple in Mandya, attended by Aditya Shashikumar and Sameeksha, alongside Vinod Gobbaragala, Ugramm Ravi, Praveen, and director Vijay Palegar.
A dedicated publicity tableau vehicle has begun travelling across major regional hubs, including Mandya, Mysuru, Hassan, Davanagere, Hubballi, and Shivamogga. The team is also planning a bike rally in Hubballi to drive regional visibility ahead of the release.
The film, billed as a blend of comedy, romance, and family drama, features an original story by producer Akhilesh, with the screenplay penned by director Vijay Palegar.
Raashi has cinematography by Naveen Surya, editing by veteran technician KM Prakash, and art direction by Mahesh Sathanuru. The supporting cast includes Ramesh Indira, Tabla Nani, Veena Sundar, Manju Pavagada, Kari Subbu, Huli Karthik, Vardhan Theerthahalli, and Bhajarangi Prasanna.