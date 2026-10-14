First look of Preetham Gubbi's My Baby is out 

The makers of My Baby, directed by Preetham Gubbi, have officially unveiled the film's first look. Headlined by Sumukha and Esha Lankesh, who play Preetham and Arya, the film follows a contemporary love story centered on modern relationships and how today’s generation views love, individuality, and companionship.
Director Preetham Gubbi, known for helming romantic dramas like Haage Sumane, brings his signature touch to this modern tale. Sumukha, who previously made a mark in films like Yaana and Manada Kadalu pairs up with Esha for the first time.
Produced by Ranganath Kempanahally under the Nidhi Films Productions banner, the team began filming in Manali and recently wrapped up a 20-day schedule across Himachal Pradesh. The production will now resume in Bengaluru before heading to Chikkamagaluru for the next leg.
The narrative bridges these contrasting backdrops as Preetham and Arya navigate life and romance on their own terms.
On the technical front, My Baby has cinematography by Abhilash Kalathi and music by Nakul Abhyankar.