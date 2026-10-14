Kuldeep Cariappa reunites with Naveen Shankar and Apoorva Bharadwaj 

Director Kuldeep Cariappa, who previously brought together Naveen Shankar and Apoorva Bharadwaj for Nodidavaru Enanthare, is reuniting with the lead pair for his next venture.
Shifting away from the tone of Nodidavaru Enanthare, the upcoming film explores an intense socio-legal conflict. Describing the narrative, Cariappa says, "This is an emotional courtroom drama. The plot centres around people who stand up against the system."
The project has cleared its writing and pre-production stages and is swiftly gearing up for the shoot. "The story is completely locked. Pre-production work, especially the paperwork and shot divisions, is almost done. We are heading out for location recce in another two to three weeks, and we are working toward going on floors with a January shoot," the director shares.
While Kuldeep Cariappa has retained most of the acting and technical unit from Nodidavaru Enanthare, the project sees a couple of key technical additions. Pratap Mendon, known for his work in commercials, promos, and films like Amachiyanna Nenapu, has been brought in as the production designer. Acclaimed editor Harish Komme has also joined the film.
Other details, including the production is expected to be officially announced before the January schedule.