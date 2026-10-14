Navarasan returns to direction with Aadi Saikumar's next

The untitled divine mystery thriller is inspired by real-life incidents and is set against the backdrop of Chittoor along the Karnataka border. Explaining why he decided to cast Aadi in the lead, Navarasan says, "When you cast a very big star, audience expectations take a predictable route. Aadi is in a space where viewers are open to seeing him reinvent himself. Having acted in over 16 films, he has not explored this specific devotional mystery genre before. After watching his performance in Shambala, I felt his screen presence would fit this world perfectly."