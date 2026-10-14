Jayasurya-Vinayakan starrer Titans gets new release date, trailer unveiled

The Jayasurya-Vinayakan starrer Titans, which was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on October 1, has been postponed to October 22. The makers announced the revised release date on Wednesday alongside the recently unveiled trailer of the film. Directed by Anugraheethan Antony filmmaker Prince Joy, it is scripted by James Sebastian, who previously co-wrote Janamaithri.
Titans is billed as a fantasy comedy and also stars Suresh Krishna, Indrans, Manikandan R Achari, rapper Baby Jean and social media content creator Nihal Nizam, along with several newcomers. The film marks another collaboration between Jayasurya and Vinayakan, following Chathikkatha Chanthu, Iyobinte Pusthakam and the Aadu franchise.
Titans has cinematography by Vishnu Sharma, editing by Shameer Muhammed and music by Dawn Vincent. The film is jointly produced by Midhun Manuel Thomas, Irshad M Hassan and Pradeep CS.
Meanwhile, Jayasurya is also awaiting the release of his much-anticipated biggie Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer. His upcoming projects include Mayan - Chapter 1, directed by Kalamkaval filmmaker Jithin K Jose, and the military actioner Operation Tral, composer Ratheesh Vega’s directorial debut.