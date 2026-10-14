It's a wrap for Asif Ali and Jis Joy's Kottayam Belt

Asif Ali and director Jis Joy’s upcoming film Kottayam Belt has wrapped up filming, the makers announced through social media on Tuesday. Set in the eastern high ranges of Kerala, the family thriller follows four brothers who wield considerable power and influence within a Christian community. It is scripted by Suresh Gopalan, with creative input from the acclaimed screenwriting duo Bobby-Sanjay.
Kottayam Belt also features Vijayaraghavan, Jagadish, Shine Tom Chacko, Vishnu Agasthya, Bobby Kurian, Ashokan, Prem Prakash, Farhaan Faasil, Shruti Ramachandran, Srikant Murali, Alencier, Jinu Joseph, Chembil Ashokan, Vineeth, Sandra Chandran, Renjith Shekhar, Eika Dev and Nithin Prasanna. On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Binendra Menon, editing by Sooraj E S and music by Govind Vasantha. It is jointly backed by T R Shamsudheen and Venu Gopalakrishnan under the banners of Dreamkatcher Productions and Kaalish Productions, respectively. Principal photography took place across Thodupuzha, Kochi, Kottayam and Thrissur.
Kottayam Belt brings Asif and Jis together for the sixth time. Their previous collaborations include Bicycle Thieves, Sunday Holiday, Vijay Superum Pournamiyum, Innale Vare and Thalavan. Asif has appeared in all of Jis’s directorial ventures, including a cameo as himself in Mohan Kumar Fans.
Meanwhile, Asif is awaiting the release of his long-delayed biggie Tiki Taka, which reunites him with filmmaker Rohith V S following Adventures of Omanakuttan and Iblis. The Kishkindha Kaandam actor also has Mammootty-Khalid Rahman's Mattacherry Mafia, co-starring Naslen, and Prajesh Sen's Houdini: The King of Magic in the pipeline.