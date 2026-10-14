It's a wrap for Asif Ali and Jis Joy's Kottayam Belt

Kottayam Belt also features Vijayaraghavan, Jagadish, Shine Tom Chacko, Vishnu Agasthya, Bobby Kurian, Ashokan, Prem Prakash, Farhaan Faasil, Shruti Ramachandran, Srikant Murali, Alencier, Jinu Joseph, Chembil Ashokan, Vineeth, Sandra Chandran, Renjith Shekhar, Eika Dev and Nithin Prasanna. On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Binendra Menon, editing by Sooraj E S and music by Govind Vasantha. It is jointly backed by T R Shamsudheen and Venu Gopalakrishnan under the banners of Dreamkatcher Productions and Kaalish Productions, respectively. Principal photography took place across Thodupuzha, Kochi, Kottayam and Thrissur.