Haley Lu Richardson added to Miami Vice '85

Haley Lu Richardson, known for her role in The White Lotus Season 2, has joined the star cast of Miami Vice '85. The film, helmed by Joseph Kosinski, stars Michael B Jordan and Austin Butler in the lead.



Written by Dan Gilroy, the film also stars Alden Ehrenreich, Camila Morrone, Whitney Peak, John Leguizamo, Danny Ramirez, Michael Irby, Andre Holland, Walton Goggins, Edi Gathegi, and Andrew Schultz.



Miami Vice ’85 is set in the glamorous and corrupt world of Miami in the mid 1980s. The film recently kickstarted production, with the shoot also planned for IMAX screens. The makers eye a May 19, 2028, release.