Haley Lu Richardson added to Miami Vice '85

Haley Lu Richardson, known for her role in The White Lotus Season 2, has joined the star cast of Miami Vice '85. The film, helmed by Joseph Kosinski, stars Michael B Jordan and Austin Butler in the lead.
Written by Dan Gilroy, the film also stars Alden Ehrenreich, Camila Morrone, Whitney Peak, John Leguizamo, Danny Ramirez, Michael Irby, Andre Holland, Walton Goggins, Edi Gathegi, and Andrew Schultz.
Miami Vice ’85 is set in the glamorous and corrupt world of Miami in the mid 1980s. The film recently kickstarted production, with the shoot also planned for IMAX screens. The makers eye a May 19, 2028, release.
Dylan Clark is attached to produce the film through his eponymous banner alongside Joseph Kosinski. Gilroy’s screenplay is based on Anthony Yerkovich's characters from Miami Vice and builds on a previous draft by Eric Warren Singer.
Most recently seen in the Cold War thriller series Ponies, opposite Emilia Clarke, Richardson's recent film credits include Gore Verbinski's Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die and her regular collaborator's Kogonada's Zi.